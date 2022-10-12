Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.52

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.52 and last traded at $63.54, with a volume of 77708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after buying an additional 1,393,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

