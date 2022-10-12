Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $370.00 at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $430.00 to $370.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $417.04.

DPZ traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.83. 38,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,920. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $300.63 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.58 and a 200 day moving average of $373.16.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

