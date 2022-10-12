Donut Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Donut token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $128,399.58 and $3.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s genesis date was December 5th, 2019. Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,066,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

According to CryptoCompare, “Donut (DONUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Donut has a current supply of 120,355,919.278521. The last known price of Donut is 0.00115275 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.