Dora Factory Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.47 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Dora Factory token can now be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00016609 BTC on exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $13.97 million and $3.47 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory’s launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,401,207 tokens. The official message board for Dora Factory is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dora Factory is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,401,206.53359176 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 3.17333769 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,973,296.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

