Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of DMLP stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 62,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 77.26% and a return on equity of 75.34%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

About Dorchester Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.