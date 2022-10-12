Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $27.70. 16,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,133,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Doximity Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. Analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Doximity by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Doximity by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

