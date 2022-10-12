DPWK Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,555.31 (DPWK)

DPWK (DPWK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. DPWK has a total market cap of $1,555.31 and approximately $14,449.00 worth of DPWK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DPWK has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. One DPWK token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DPWK Token Profile

DPWK’s genesis date was March 18th, 2022. DPWK’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000 tokens. DPWK’s official Twitter account is @dpwk_kreatties. The official website for DPWK is www.dontplaywithkitty.io.

DPWK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DPWK (DPWK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DPWK has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DPWK is 0.00778628 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $22.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dontplaywithkitty.io/.”

