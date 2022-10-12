DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Raised to GBX 388

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.01) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DS Smith presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 438.60 ($5.30).
DS Smith Stock Performance
SMDS traded down GBX 3.12 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 264.48 ($3.20). 3,967,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,969. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 238.10 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 404.34 ($4.89). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 291.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,338.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
See Also
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.