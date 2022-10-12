DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Raised to GBX 388

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.01) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DS Smith presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 438.60 ($5.30).

DS Smith Stock Performance

SMDS traded down GBX 3.12 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 264.48 ($3.20). 3,967,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,969. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 238.10 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 404.34 ($4.89). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 291.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,338.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About DS Smith

In other DS Smith news, insider Alan Johnson bought 12,596 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £33,001.52 ($39,876.17). In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £101,236.59 ($122,325.51). Also, insider Alan Johnson bought 12,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £33,001.52 ($39,876.17).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

