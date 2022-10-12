DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTP) Declares $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.7813 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67. DTE Energy has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $54.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,273,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

