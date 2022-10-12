Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Decreased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 94,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 60,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $209,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

