Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $94.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

DUK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

