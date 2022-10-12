Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,173,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,811,000 after buying an additional 1,308,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Realty by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,824,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $446,572,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,230,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,701,000 after purchasing an additional 126,329 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Insider Activity at Duke Realty

Duke Realty Price Performance

In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 774,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

