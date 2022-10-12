Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) is Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,348,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,621,586 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for 19.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $50,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 35.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 538,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 141,115 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,937 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,336. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

