DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Bank of America

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.64.
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.98. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DuPont de Nemours (DD)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.