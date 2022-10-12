DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Bank of America

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.98. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.