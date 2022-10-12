DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of KTF opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $12.26.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
