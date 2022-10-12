DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of KTF opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $12.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

