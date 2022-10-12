Dynamite 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22,638.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $4,122.75 and $22,638.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite’s total supply is 724,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,525 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is www.dynft.io. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ddynmt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynamite (DYNMT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dynamite has a current supply of 724,232 with 385,525.4 in circulation. The last known price of Dynamite is 0.01078945 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $25,386.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dynft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

