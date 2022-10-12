E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.40

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 1258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EINC. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight Capital lowered shares of E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.19.

Get E Automotive alerts:

E Automotive Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.