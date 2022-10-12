Early Bird (EBIRD) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

Early Bird (EBIRD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Early Bird has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Early Bird has a market cap of $158,347.80 and approximately $609.00 worth of Early Bird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Early Bird token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 231.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Early Bird Profile

Early Bird’s launch date was July 29th, 2021. The Reddit community for Early Bird is https://reddit.com/r/earlybirdtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Early Bird is ebird.finance. Early Bird’s official Twitter account is @earlybirdtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Early Bird

According to CryptoCompare, “Early Bird (EBIRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Early Bird has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Early Bird is 0 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ebird.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Early Bird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Early Bird should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Early Bird using one of the exchanges listed above.

