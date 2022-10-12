East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,614. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.69.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

