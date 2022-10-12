Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Eastern Stock Performance

EML stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.88. Eastern has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Eastern Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

