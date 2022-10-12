Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
EML stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.88. Eastern has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $28.32.
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
