eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.03.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. 42,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644,480. eBay has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $403,857,000 after acquiring an additional 911,188 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 446,712 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

