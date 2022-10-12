Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $10.40. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $505.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $85,949.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $85,949.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 484,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,071,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,659,974.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

