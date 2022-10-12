Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDIT. Barclays upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. 1,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $811.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.02. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $42.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after acquiring an additional 202,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 841,894 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 994,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 675,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

