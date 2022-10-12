Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of EDUC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 9,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Educational Development by 55.2% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

