Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Educational Development Price Performance
Shares of EDUC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 9,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Educational Development (EDUC)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.