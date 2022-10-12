Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Trimmed by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,258,000 after acquiring an additional 536,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $60,433,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,221 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

