Elanco Animal Health Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:ELAT)

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.9 %

ELAT stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $391,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Featured Stories

