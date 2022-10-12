Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $72,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $324.63. The stock had a trading volume of 64,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,063. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $308.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,576 shares of company stock valued at $120,470,572. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.