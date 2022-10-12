Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Up 427.5% in September

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 427.5% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOCW. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOCW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 2,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Elliott Opportunity II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

