Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Emera Price Performance

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$53.09 on Wednesday. Emera has a twelve month low of C$52.45 and a twelve month high of C$65.23. The firm has a market cap of C$14.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.75.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

