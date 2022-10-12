Emera (TSE:EMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.14

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$52.14 and last traded at C$52.28, with a volume of 164183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Emera to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.75.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.81 billion and a PE ratio of 25.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.26.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.2500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.60%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.