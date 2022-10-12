Empire Company Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Empire Price Performance

Empire stock opened at C$33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.91. Empire has a 52 week low of C$33.09 and a 52 week high of C$46.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Scotiabank set a C$43.50 target price on Empire and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.61.

Insider Activity at Empire

Empire Company Profile

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$348,191.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,099,404.22. In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent purchased 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,231.44. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.90 per share, with a total value of C$348,191.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,099,404.22.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

