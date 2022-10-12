Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.54.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. 146,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,983. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 484,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

