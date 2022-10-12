Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 88,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,895,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,776.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 20.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

