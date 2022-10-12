Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €15.00 ($15.31) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($20.61) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Engie stock traded down €0.15 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €11.57 ($11.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,980,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.98. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($12.41) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($15.47).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.