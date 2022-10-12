Enjin Coin One Day Volume Hits $13.89 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $428.58 million and $13.89 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002236 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.46 or 0.27638498 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Enjin Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Enjin Coin is 0.42925024 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $15,434,568.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://enjin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.