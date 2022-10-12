Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enovis to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 44,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,504. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.14. Enovis has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $164.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,199,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,274,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,935,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.