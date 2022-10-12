Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.17. 465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $286.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($8.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

