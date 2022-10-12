Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.17. 465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $286.89.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($8.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Enstar Group
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
