Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at JMP Securities

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.36. 4,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,678. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,969,000 after buying an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 97.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 131,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 64,654 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Envestnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Envestnet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

