Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.86

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.86 and last traded at $55.51, with a volume of 13094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Enviva Trading Down 12.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Insider Activity at Enviva

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,428 shares of company stock worth $90,059. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

