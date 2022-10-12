Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ENZ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 288,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.