EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $121.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,586. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.