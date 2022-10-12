ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

PLUS traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. ePlus has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.20.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ePlus by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ePlus by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

