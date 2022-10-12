ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
ePlus Price Performance
PLUS traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. ePlus has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.20.
ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ePlus
ePlus Company Profile
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
