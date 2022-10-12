Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $800.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $950.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.69.

Equinix stock opened at $524.30 on Tuesday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $512.59 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $669.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,540,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

