Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $765.00 to $670.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Equinix traded as low as $511.42 and last traded at $511.65, with a volume of 21257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $524.30.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Equinix Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $639.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.39%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

