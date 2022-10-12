Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQHGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Equitable stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. Equitable has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,675.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

