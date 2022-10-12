Eric Lakin Acquires 5,991 Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) Stock

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) insider Eric Lakin acquired 5,991 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £20,009.94 ($24,178.27).

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Shares of LON CWR opened at GBX 327.82 ($3.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £628.03 million and a PE ratio of -28.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 540.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 608.68. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 321.10 ($3.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,283.93 ($15.51).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.85) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

