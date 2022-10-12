Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$21.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERO. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$16.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.50. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.54 and a 52 week high of C$25.83.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$146.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.922794 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

