ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,818. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.81. ESAB has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

