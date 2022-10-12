Etherparty (FUEL) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Etherparty (FUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $284,243.90 and $14,813.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @vanbexgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is https://reddit.com/r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com.

Etherparty Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Etherparty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Etherparty is 0.00028237 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,270.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherparty.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

