ETHPad Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One ETHPad token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHPad has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $61,811.58 and $86.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPad alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.66 or 0.27611756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ETHPad Token Profile

ETHPad’s launch date was July 16th, 2021. ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 tokens. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @ethpadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ETHPad’s official message board is medium.com/@ethpad. The official website for ETHPad is ethpad.network.

ETHPad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHPad (ETHPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ETHPad has a current supply of 199,427,404.5. The last known price of ETHPad is 0.00326885 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,891.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethpad.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.